Anagram-Solving TNT Show Gets Anagram-Solving Electromagnetic Dot Display

New Yorkers are busier than most people, or at least they carry themselves that way, so if you’re going to make a street display with the aim of getting their attention, it’s going to have to be special. The folks at TNT, who know a thing or two about getting attention, have succeeded in this task, in a promotion for the new show, Perception.

Created by Brooklyn-based agency Breakfast, TNT’s new display is a unique experience that will not only turn heads, but have pedestrians using them to decipher anagrams. Anyone walking near Manhattan’s Herald Square at 885 6th Ave and 32nd Street in July may notice a 23×12 foot storefront display made up of 44,000 electromagnetic spinning dots which create moving images that also make a sound like poker chips shuffling. By moving around, users can make strings of words disappear from the screen, leaving behind word clues, an ability mirrored by Perception‘s crime-solving lead character, played by Eric McCormack.

Although the interactive experience is very much cutting-edge, the inspiration for its spinning dots comes from a well-worn technology: the old train-station flip-boards that foretold arrivals and departures. Of course, the team at Breakfast was able to figure out a way for them to operate 15 times faster than originally designed. The display will continue to run 24 hours a day until July 29.

Watch a making-of video of the experience below.