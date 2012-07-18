adizero encourages you to Do What Light Does: cause hallucinations

So much of what happens in pro sports takes place far from the field in the minds of athletes. Adidas taps into this psychological game in “Do What Light Does,” a spot for the adizero 5-Star Mid shoe created by agency 180 L.A. that creates a hallucinatory head trip for an opponent of Washington Redskins star quarterback Robert Griffin III.

As the opposing football player heads toward game day, RG3 starts appearing everywhere. A bus driver, a police officer, the team’s trainer, stadium security all assume the menacing QB’s form, messing with his opponent’s mind all the way to game time. The intense voiceover, accompanied by an even more intense soundtrack from music company Human, states “what light does, it gets in your head…it weighs on you.” And in the case of RG3’s foe, light apparently causes you to trip out. In fitting fashion, RG3 shines on the field running to victory in his shiny, 7.9-ounce adizero shoes.