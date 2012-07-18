Beyond The Jingle: 17 Cosmetics’ Campaign Taps New Talent for Brand Jams

If someone didn’t know any better (and completely ignored the opening credits) they might think London-based MC and singer Mercedes’ new song and video “Tonight We’re Going Out Out” was your standard electro-pop fare: flirty fashions and prettily made-up girls who just wanna have fun dancing to lighthearted lyrics based on a promise to paint the town.

But for anyone following 17 Cosmetics‘ ongoing marketing initiative, the pastel-palette clip is yet another catchy addition to a trendy campaign that’s produced a series of videos with a similar formula: up-and-coming music talent + 17 Cosmetic product = one smartly packaged bit of brand content.

Created by agency Mother London, 17 Make Up Songs taps bands and solo acts to convey the “emotions” of a particular product and spin it into an original song and an accompanying music video with subtle plugs to brand. “Tonight We’re Going Out Out,” the fifth installment in the series, also features a Tumblr-esque interactive site of GIF-like images from the video that are synched to the track, playing and pausing as you scroll.

And for your listening pleasure, check out the other four songs that have been made so far from the likes of Summer Camp, Beca, and more in Boots’ YouTube playlist.