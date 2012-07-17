Video Chat Platform Airtime Employs Kurt Russell, MC Hammer To Tout “The Best Internet You’ve Ever Had”

What do MC Hammer, Kurt Russell, and vlogger Gary Vaynerchuk have in common? Very little. It’s actually the randomness of this trio, who star in an ad for Airtime , that epitomizes the wide variety of people that users can connect with on the new video chat service from Sean Parker .

Created by San Francisco-based studio, Portal A, the new ad features a smoking jacket-clad everymillionaire strolling around the palatial grounds of his own compound. In between bouts of shooting skeet, however, this fellow amuses himself with the pleasures of checking in with his old buddies Russell, Hammer, and Vaynerchuk, as well as some of the random users the service recommends based on shared user interests. (Smoking Jacket Guy, for instance, bonds with a fellow fan of Mama’s Family.)

Hammer is a repeat collaborator with Portal A–the artist appeared in the shop’s 2011 “2 Legit To Quit” video for San Francisco mayor Ed Lee.