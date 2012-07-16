Sarah Silverman Makes An Indecent Proposal To Billionaire Romney Backer

If you want to take down President Obama, it looks like you’re going to have to go through Sarah Silverman first. Again. And this time, there might even be some light scissoring involved.

In a new video she created with Barnacle Studios, Silverman informs viewers about casino magnate Sheldon Adelson, who pledged to donate $100 million to Mitt Romney in his quest to dethrone Obama. However, shortly into the video, Sarah proposes a counteroffer to Mr. Adelson, one that the adorably off-color comic makes in typical NSFW fashion.

After getting a description and dress-demonstration of the proposal in question, viewers are directed to ScissorSheldon.com for more information on Sheldon (including the facts that he is listed in the Forbes 400 as the eighth wealthiest American and that he is under investigation by the Department of Justice and the Securities and Exchange Commission and the target of a civil lawsuit) and asked to sign a petition to “tell Mitt Romney to reject Sheldon Adelson’s support.”

Find out the details of what she has in mind above, and revisit Sarah’s previous activism effort for Obama, “The Great Schlep,” below.