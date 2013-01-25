An Archive Of Ancient Tree DNA Will Help Us Clone The Ones We Destroy

David Milarch started archiving “champion trees” 20 years ago, after a near-death experience and a vision that told him trees are essential for the future of the planet. Not just pretty to look at–essential for survival. Trees, Milarch says, provide key “environmental services” that we can’t live without, and that are difficult to replicate: cleaning air and water of toxins, reflecting infrared light back into space, soaking up greenhouse gases, providing natural medicines for animals, regulating the supply of oxygen.

And yet, he says, there is still a lot we don’t know about trees. Why, for example, do some gigantic Sequoias live to be 3,000 years old? Or, how do trees apparently communicate with each other, by emitting chemical signals? Or, why is it that fish die in lakes when you cut down certain surrounding trees? Milarch says us humans have chopped a lot of important old species–perhaps 95% of the original total–without understanding trees’ special role in the ecosystem.

“We didn’t understand the role they played, and all the importance they had. We didn’t study it, because we didn’t have the science,” he says.

Milarch’s project, called The Archangel Ancient Tree Archive, is a sort of Noah’s Ark of the most of environmentally significant species–“the 100 most important that are absolutely necessary to sustain the ecosystems that human beings need,” as he puts it. Milarch, along with his two sons, is traveling the world to identify the six oldest, largest, and strongest specimens of each type, collecting cuttings, then cloning in propagation facilities. By replanting the ancient trees in “living libraries,” such as on university campuses, or near medical facilities, they hope to strengthen forests and provide better opportunities for research.

“People with stronger immune systems can take exposure to disease and hardship a lot better than people with weak immune systems. So, it only stands to reason that when you go into a forest, and you cut the best of the best, and you do that four times in every forest, you end up with the junk of the junk of the junk.”

But the opposite is also true. You can consolidate forests by planting ancient trees with better genetics, he says. “If Shaquille O’Neal has babies with a seven-foot woman, they probably are not going to end up with Mickey Rooney, or some other very small person,” as he puts it.

And, by bringing champions closer to scientists, Archangel hopes to improve the basic science of trees. “It’s too expensive and too hard to bring researchers out to the trees,” says Milarch. “So, we’re planting groves on colleges and campuses, where they can be studied into the future for what medicinal cures they might hold. If you can’t bring Muhammad to the mountain, you bring the mountain to Muhammad.”