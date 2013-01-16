A Glowing Messenger Bag To Keep Cyclists Safe On City Streets

A general rule of thumb for cyclists and pedestrians traveling in the dark: you can never be too lit up. You might think that car barreling down the street sees your bright shirt or bike lights, but they may not. Hence, the Halo Zero messenger bag–a bag illuminated by ultra-bright LEDs that come in an assortment of colors.





A product of popular San Francisco bag company Rickshaw Bagworks and Halo Belt Company (their original product: an LED belt), Halo Zero comes with a main compartment that can fit a laptop, two front pockets, an adjustable shoulder strap, and an LED that comes in red, green, blue, and yellow. The light, which is embedded in a polyurethane fiber-optic strip, lasts for 60 to 75 hours of flashing or 20 hours in “solid” mode. If you ever get sick of it, the light is completely removable.

Halo Zero can be pre-ordered on Kickstarter now for $122; when it goes on sale more widely, it will cost $150. That’s consistent with pricing for other Rickshaw bags. If you like the style of the Halo Zero but don’t want the LED, Rickshaw sells the design in the Zero Messenger Bag collection. And if you just can’t wait for the Kickstarter product to be shipped, Halo sells its belts here.