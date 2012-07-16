Ikea Furnishes A VIP Lounge Experience At Charles De Gaulle

Earlier this year, Ikea created a cozy apartment in a Paris subway. Now, for the next three weeks at least, the company is bringing the same home-away-from-home sense of comfort to that city’s Charles De Gaulle airport.

Beginning last week, Ikea’s new VIP lounge set up shop in the airport’s Terminal 3, with nine rooms, including a living room, a bedroom, and a children’s play area. Unlike your average VIP lounge, however, all P’s are VI in here: Ikiea has opened its doors to all travelers for free. Created by Ikea France’s Event agency, ubi bene, the new lounge provides a cozy nook where weary travelers can de-stress on IKEA’s furniture during the pre-flight wait. After a hostess greets you at the door, you’re invited to test out an array of mattresses and sofas to find just the right level of comfort, providing a bittersweet contrast to the airplane seat you’re about to be stuck in for several hours.

The Ikea Lounge is open through August 5th. Have a look at some of its rooms in the slideshow above.