IKEA Imagines a World Without Textiles–And It’s Just as Painful as You’d Think

You’ve had it too good for too long and you don’t even know it. That pillow you slept on last night, those undies snuggling your nether regions, the very clothes on your back–swap all of that with cacti, aluminum foil, and cardboard and welcome to what your life would be like without textiles.
To celebrate all things soft and fluffy, Ikea’s two-minute short, created by agency McCann New York, demonstrates a world of what you take for granted through a married couple’s (very heteronormative) “average” day. He goes to work, she tends to baby, and they’re both oblivious to how much better everything could be–but perhaps a snuggly moment with the family’s pet rabbit could clue our friends in.