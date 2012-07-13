Online Answer-Man Ze Frank Dissects Teen Brains with “Office” Star Rainn Wilson

Parents just don’t understand. Those words are as true today as they were when DJ Jazzy Jeff and the Fresh Prince spoke them 24 years ago, and James Dean more or less said the same thing long before that. However, in addition to being misunderstood by their parents, there’s a whole lot that teenagers don’t understand about themselves, and a scientific explanation about why that is.

In his latest video, vlogging guru Ze Frank is joined by The Office‘s Rainn Wilson to discuss why the teen brain seems to be more unstable than the adult brain. In his trademark uber-intense style, Frank provides examples from Aristotle to Time Magazine in order to shed light on the malleable state of the teenage brain, which has yet to be fully formed. Wilson, who is promoting his philosophy/creativity hub Soul Pancake‘s recent entry into the Youtube channel fray, is there to go into deep detail about the closet he slept in for two weeks after a high school girlfriend unceremoniously dumped him.

Although he starts off facetiously calling all teens idiots, Wilson eventually admits that teenagers are more likely to change the world because, “They don’t have that part of the brain that says, ‘You shouldn’t do that, it will never work.'” It’s interesting to see two fully grown adults inform teenagers that there actually is something wrong with their brains, but do so in a way that is neither condescending or overly precious. Considering their brains’ unstable state, though, it’s anybody’s guess how the target demo will receive this message.