Coke’s New Ads Will Talk About Obesity

Coca-Cola will begin airing ads on January 14 that will address the fact that drinking too much soda makes you fat . The AP reports that the ads will emphasize the fact that Coke makes products with fewer calories (though these also might make you fat ) and that you can get fat from eating too many calories from any source.

One of the ads, which will air during American Idol, uses Coke’s usual positive message:

It features a montage of activities that add up to burning off the “140 happy calories” in a can of Coke: walking a dog, dancing, sharing a laugh with friends and doing a victory dance after bowling a strike.

Why now? Besides the fact that New York’s large soda ban will soon take effect, the soda company also needs people to get a little less concerned about their calorie intake: The AP notes that all growth in the soda industry in the last 15 years has come from low-calorie offerings.