Coke’s New Ads Will Talk About Obesity

Coca-Cola will begin airing ads on January 14 that will address the fact that drinking too much soda makes you fat. The AP reports that the ads will emphasize the fact that Coke makes products with fewer calories (though these also might make you fat) and that you can get fat from eating too many calories from any source.
One of the ads, which will air during American Idol, uses Coke’s usual positive message:
It features a montage of activities that add up to burning off the “140 happy calories” in a can of Coke: walking a dog, dancing, sharing a laugh with friends and doing a victory dance after bowling a strike.
Why now? Besides the fact that New York’s large soda ban will soon take effect, the soda company also needs people to get a little less concerned about their calorie intake: The AP notes that all growth in the soda industry in the last 15 years has come from low-calorie offerings.