The University Of Vermont Bans Bottled Water

The University of Vermont has become the latest institution (following closely on the footsteps of the entire town of Concord, Massachusetts ) to fully ban bottled water . Surely, the image you have of hackey-sacking UVM students filling up their Nalgenes wasn’t entirely true, but now it’s a little closer to reality.

The ban makes UVM the largest public institution in the country to ban bottled water. It recently retrofitted all of its filling stations to make it easier to fill up a bottle. This is a good step in the right direction, since Americans are currently consuming more bottled water than ever before. It’s going to take aggressive policy shifts to change that number.