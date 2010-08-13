Playboy Makes a Boob With Its iPad App

So, you’re Playboy, the world’s best-known publisher of pretty ladies in a state of deshabillé, and you decide that it’s time to bring your comely charms to the touchscreen genius that is the iPad. And so, once the app is (well-)developed, you submit it to the censor-in-chief of the Apple store in the hope that he will give you the thumbs-up, and you can sell oodles of the $4.99 app, in order to keep you in Playmates, Viagra, and thermal pajamas.

However, in order to get approval, you have to get rid of the one thing that you’re really famous for, that made your name all those creaky years ago, when you were just a fratboy with priapism and a dirty mind. The boobs. Which basically means that all those guys who say they only read Playboy “for the writing” now have a moral obligation to buy themselves an iPad. Can one really launch an app of one’s product without its USP–I mean, imagine if the Fast Company iPad app were a carbon copy of the magazine, or, say, didn’t feature innovation? No one would buy it.

Playboy is already mindful of the fuss that a pair of breasts can create. Last month, it launched its own SFW website called The Smoking Jacket that is, effectively, a boob-free zone (although, given just how explicit the Web can be, one wonders whether bare breasts can really come under the umbrella of pornography). The MinOnline site has reviewed the iPad app, and points out its lack of dynamic content–it is, basically, a digital version of the magazine, with one extra video, and–have I mentioned this before–without the nudity.

Although it’s pretty obvious that at some point or other, Apple is going to have to add an Explicit Content section to its app store–there were some tasty rumors swirling about at the beginning of the year, but Apple slapped them down pretty quickly. Rival Android allows NSFW stuff on there, and as it’s just leapfrogged iOS to become the most popular smartphone operating system, Steve’s anti-porn stance, which may be getting him extra business in other, more prurient, parts of the world, may just have to change.