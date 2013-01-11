Watch This Amazing Beautiful Footage Of Flying Over The Moon

NASA’s Gravity Recovery And Interior Laboratory (GRAIL) probes recently crashed into the moon at the end of their mission. But before their untimely death in the side of a mountain , NASA had them turn on their cameras as they zoomed over the ground of the moon.

The result is a pretty awe-inspiring view of the surface of the moon. We’d recommend turning on the HD and making this full screen, and then taking a little tour of our neighbor in the sky. And when you’re done, check out other amazing NASA visuals of the Earth at night, and a beautiful video of humanity’s impact on Earth.