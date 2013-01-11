Because It Has So Many Hybrids, Oregon Is Rethinking The Gas Tax

States make a lot of money on the taxes you pay each time you fill up your tank. But as more and more people buy cars that use less gas –whether that means EVs, hybrids, or just more fuel-efficient cars–gas tax revenue is declining. This is a problem because those cars use the roads as much as gas guzzlers, and most gas tax revenue is pumped back into things like road maintenance.

Gas 2.0 reports that Oregon’s proposed solution is to switch to a tax on the miles that a car drives, regardless of how much gas they use. The argument being that a per-mile tax means that people who use the roads and other infrastructure more will pay more. Questions abound, however: How do you measure the tax in a non-Big Brother way? Does this affect just hybrids and EVs, or do you switch the entire system?