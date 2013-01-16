A New Test To Find Out If Your Water Has Been Fracked

Depending on whether you’ve just watched Josh Fox’s Gasland , or its recent documentary riposte FrackNation , you might conclude a) that fracking has contaminated groundwater across the country or b) that environmentalists’ claims are overblown .

Which is true? Fact is, we still don’t know. There has been plenty of good reporting on the subject–which should make us worry–but precious little scientific inquiry. The Environmental Protection Agency is taking an age over its water-safety report, and the state-level work has been patchy, at best.

Instead, the fracking debate has been characterized by hyperbole and hot-headedness–which helps no-one. (Though you could argue that it benefits drillers more, because their crews are already working).

The goal of BaseTrace a year-old startup by graduates at Duke University is to take some heat out of the debate, by offering a little objectivity.

Part of the problem has been the difficulty of linking drilling sites to water supplies. Communities have said they’ve been affected, but connecting the dots has proved elusive. The idea of BaseTrace is to put an indestructible DNA marker in the fluid used to bring gas to the surface, so we can know what happens to it.

Natural gas is a reality. We’re just hoping to provide the tool that allows it to be safe.

“BaseTrace gives you something that is well-specific, so the debate becomes more than unsubstantiated claims,” says cofounder David Roche.

The advantage of using DNA is that you can create unique markers, depending on the structure. And you can use very small quantities. CEO Justine Chow says a single vial (see picture) is enough to test 7 million gallons of fluid.