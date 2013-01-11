Be Careful, Those Whole Grains May Not Be So Whole

What you think is healthy food often isn’t. A new Harvard School of Public Health study has found that the Whole Grain Stamp on food is often actually on food with more sugar and calories than non-whole-grain-labeled foods. Oops.
Researchers identified multiple, different government-mandated rubrics for what constituted a food that was allowed to be labeled whole grain and “they found that grain products with the Whole Grain Stamp, one of the most widely used front-of-package symbols, were higher in fiber and lower in trans fats, but also contained significantly more sugar and calories compared to products without the Stamp.” God knows how we’ll handle genetically modified foods.