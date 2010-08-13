Apple’s Gaming Future May Play Against Sony, Nintendo

Apple‘s long been interested in snagging chunks of the gaming market, and now a new patent reveals that it’s got some novel iPad interactive comic book ideas to make the gaming experience a unique event on the tablet PC. Meanwhile third-party developers have been pushing ahead with games for the iPhone and iPad, and new efforts from iD Software reveal exactly how accomplished games on the iPhone 4 are. So good that Sony and probably Nintendo should be worried, and not just about their handheld consoles.

Video Game Becomes iPad Comic

Apple’s games patent comes right out of left field, as it’s not so much about the mechanics of playing games on a device like an iPad, as keeping an audience engaged with the game after the actual playing session is over. The patent, filed last year, covers ways of automatically generating a book, an e-book, or a digital comic book with content that reflects the game story and character design decisions you make in a video game (Apple illustrates the patent with Mass Effect as the example game).

The patent is very sophisticated, indicating a serious piece of research into the mechanisms that would make it all work, but the result in terms of a user experience would be very simple–and geekily cool: You’d play a game, probably a first-person shooter or the like, and as you wend your way through the story, the iDevice keeps track of your decisions before aggregating them into a digital book. You can print it out, or as Apple suggests they could print it out and mail it to you (which they already do for Aperture or iPhoto photo books) or you could email it to your friends.

It’s an idea that you can imagine instantly appealing to younger players, or to game fans who’ve invested a lot of time playing an epic-length game in character. And it has subtle positive effects for Apple and the games company concerned: You’ll remember the game more if you have a digital comic of your adventure, and may think more positively about buying titles from the same developer in the future … and playing them on your iPad or iPhone (or even your Mac).

The one thing that limits the usefulness of the patent is the slight lack of big-name FPS games titles on Apple devices. That is changing, though.