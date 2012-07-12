Justice Channels Futuristic Films In Its Cinema-Worthy New Video

It’s weird to see how the future has, and has not, lived up to its previous depictions in movies. We’re but a few years away from 2015, for instance, and there is nary a hoverboard in sight. In Justice’s latest video, “New Lands,” a sport that was prophesied to arrive just a few years from now by a movie that was made in the 1970s doesn’t look quite like our present, but it’s more plausible than it used to be.

Created by Spanish directorial team Canada for Red Bull ‘s music venture, the new video pays homage to future-facing films such as Tron, Escape From New York, and the James Caan-starring speculative sports flick, Rollerball. Like that film, the arena combat game of the future here is a hybrid of popular sports, featuring motorcycled men playing along with those on foot in the velodrome. This dystopian future sport also has evil corporate overlords, computerized targeting systems, pitching by cannon, and cyborg referees. Oh, and lasers.

Canada vividly renders the on-field carnage in cinematic detail, recalling the brutality of combat sports going back to the gladiatorial ones that pitted men against lions. Of course, Rollerball did not predict how even our most violent sports could be downright civilized in the 2010s.