“Goodbye Pricklebear”: NASCAR Drivers Demonstrate The Pain of Losing In New ESPN Campaign

On a “what-hurts-most” scale of getting whacked in the ear by an errant Frisbee to rescuing a porcupine (who shall be named Pricklebear) in a thorn bush only to have your heart broken once you set him free, losing is in a league of its own–just ask NASCAR driver Jimmie Johnson.

ESPN has relaunched its “Nothing Beats First Place” campaign to promote the final 17 NASCAR Sprint Cup races, and they’ve brought in the likes of Brad Keselowski, Denny Hamlin, and Carl Edwards to kick things off in a series of off-the-wall spots rolling out over the coming weeks. Created by agency Wieden+Kennedy New York, the campaign kicks off with Johnson suffering through a barrage of traumatic travails that somehow don’t even come close to the pain of seeing that checkered flag waved for the car in front of you.