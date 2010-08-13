iFive: Google Sued by Oracle, India’s Deadline to RIM, Arctic Trip for Anthropologist, Astronomical Discovery, Twitter Movie

While you were sleeping, innovation was driving at 180mph and wondering if it could use PayPal to settle the subsequent $1-million speeding fine .

1. There’s a patent suit going on: Oracle has filed against Google claiming copyright infringement on Java-related intellectual property. Google, meanwhile, has been doing a little public relations of its own, setting out the rationale behind its net neutrality agreement with Verizon. No, it has not sold out, no the Internet is not going backwards, no, it wasn’t because of Android. The post has garnered 118 comments, presumably some of those will be going to the protest outside the Google campus later today.

2. India is bringing the fight to technology. Aside from thwacking RIM with an August 30 deadline to hand over their security codes–failure to do so will leave BlackBerry users with a device that takes calls and browses the Web–it’s got other firms in its sights. Minutes from a meeting between civil servants and operator associations last month name Skype and Google as being potential targets. “There was consensus that there [is] more than one type of service for which solutions are to be explored,” quotes FT.com from the memo. “BlackBerry, Skype, Google, etc. It was decided first to undertake the issue of BlackBerry and then the other services.” RIM, meanwhile, released a statement saying that BlackBerry shouldn’t be subject to more scrutiny than other smartphone companies, and that “strong encryption is a fundamental commercial requirement.”

3. It’s destination northwest Greenland for Stephen Pax Leonard. He’s an anthropological linguist, who is spending a year in the Inghuit community, one of the last hunter-gatherer tribes left in the world, in an attempt to save the language. You can listen to an interview with him here. The average temperature is minus 25 degrees Centigrade and, once the sun goes down on October 24, it is not expected to rise until March 8 2011. Chapeau.

4. As well as ordering your online grocery shop, friending and unfriending, and going on ChatRoulette, your home computer just got a new use: amazing astronomy finds. With the help of the Einstein@Home project, a trio of “citizen scientists” have discovered a disrupted binary pulsar, usually created when a large star collapses. Applause, please, for Americans Chris and Helen Colvin, and Daniel Gebhardt, from Germany.

5. For Your Consideration: The Twitter movie trailer.