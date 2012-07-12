“Ice Age” App Augments Your Reality With Some Familiar Animated Friends

Who’s your favorite character from the Ice Age films? Is it Manny (Ray Romano)? Is it Sid (John Leguizamo)? It’s probably Sid, isn’t it? Doesn’t matter–thanks to a new app designed for the latest movie, you can now create a picture of yourself interacting with all of them.

Part of the promotional push for the fourth installment megahit Ice Age franchise, Ice Age: Continental Drift, the iPhone app from augmented reality platform GoldRun puts the film’s cartoon stars in any live-action image. (There’s an app available for Android too.) Users can now take pictures with their frozen animal friends on an actual icy mountaintop for verisimilitude, if they so desire. When they’re finished, they can also post the photos on Facebook, where there is already a gallery demonstrating the myriad pose-possibilities.

Ice Age: Continental Drift is in theaters July 13.