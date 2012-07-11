Kraft Digitizes Macaroni Art, Angers First Grade Teachers

[youtube SWgSUpkl2IQ]

A formative experience most kids have in elementary school is seeing the proud (read: indulgent and faintly worried) look on their mothers’ faces upon bringing home that first piece of macaroni art, perhaps in the form of a necklace. It was a tradition that seemed technology-proof; that is, until Kraft decided to ruin everything recently by pointing out how wasteful it is to render inedible so much affordable grub. (Next thing you know, Nathan’s is going to decide that the Coney Island hot dog eating contest is wasteful too!) Fortunately, Kraft has a plan for filling the macaroni art-shaped void in the hearts of children: the company is giving macaroni a digital makeover.