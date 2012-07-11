See A Titian Painting Undergo a “Metamorphosis” Into a Short Film

When the goddess Diana and hunter Actaeon spy each other for the first time, a moment commemorated in the pair’s namesake painting by Italian Renaissance master Titian, they do so over a group of disrobed nymphs washing up in the forest. In the new short film Metamorphosis, however, the two share a glance over the table at a posh British dinner party, and then the story continues.

Created by agency Euro RSCG London and directorial team Tell No One, Metamorphosis is a mysterious modern interpretation of Titian’s painting, which depicts a story from Ovid’s “Metamorphoses.” The film is a promotion for London’s National Gallery and its multi-arts exhibit, “Metamorphosis: Titian 2012,” which culls together new works corresponding with Titian’s Ovid-influenced paintings, including “Diana and Actaeon.”

The film, produced by Credit Suisse, stars Anna Friel from TV’s Pushing Daisies as Diana and Ed Speelers from the film Eragon as Actaeon. After the two lock eyes over dinner in Metamorphosis, the scene is set for a Kafkaesque transformation. As for the exhibition, it features new work by artists Chris Ofili, Conrad Shawcross and Mark Wallinger, as well as sets and costumes for three new ballets at the Royal Opera House, and Ovid interpretations from leading poets including Seamus Heaney. “Metamorphosis: Titian 2012” runs from July 11 to September 23.