“Go back to your planet!” And Other Scenes From a Day in the Life of a Hefty Bag

Signs. Independence Day. Aliens. F*ckin’ Prometheus, man. All those civilian casualties from all that wasted effort trying to quell renegade extraterrestrials when humanity’s saving grace rested all along with the humble trash bag–but not just any trash bag.

Directed by Jared Hess (Napoleon Dynamite, Nacho Libre), one of Hefty’s latest spots promotes “otherworldly strength” in a pretty literal incident as two humans scared utterly shitless (and for so many good reasons) contend with a flailing alien trapped tight in a Hefty bag.

Hefty’s campaign, spearheaded by agency Euro RSCG Chicago, also includes two other scenarios where the mighty polyurethane receptacles flex their awesome might of odor control and maximum containment. However, the obvious star of the series is “The Thing”–maybe it’s the guy’s blood curdling falsetto shriek, or maybe it’s because it holds the answer to our paranoid prayers of surviving a full-scale invasion. You decide.