Becoming A Creative Polymath: How A Commercials Company Conquered Broadway

Ten years after starting commercials production company Smuggler, the two have expanded the creative scope of their business beyond advertising work for Nike, Honda, Puma and other global brands and into the realms of film and theater. The shop’s first musical–based on the Academy Award-winning film–nabbed eight Tonys last month and is getting set to launch internationally in Toronto, London and Ireland next year.

Brian Carmody and Patrick Milling-Smith. Photo: Brian Jackson

“We didn’t want to ruin this great film by doing a big jazz hands New York musical that we’d all be a little embarrassed about,” says Milling-Smith. “We’re not rushing out to see Mamma Mia or whatever else. There’s nothing wrong with them, it’s just never been our thing. So we wanted to make this an acoustic show and work to keep the authenticity of this little Irish film intact.”

The boards of Broadway seem a creative universe away from the world of advertising, where Smuggler is an established, and awarded, player. The company is a perennial presence at ad awards shows like the Cannes Lions, which has twice awarded Smuggler production company of the year honors. Its advertising hits have included the Etrade Baby, Burger King’s “Whopper Freakout” and Starburst’s inimitable dancing lad. So how does a company known for these brand creations (and for spray-painting Air Force One), break into an exclusive club like Broadway? According to Milling-Smith it all stems from the company’s ongoing battle with boredom.

“We’re constantly asking what we can do to make our jobs more interesting,” says Milling-Smith. “From trying things like the online shopping channel Honeyshed [the short-lived online content/shopping hub, a partnership with agency Droga5 and backed by Publicis] a few years ago, to short films, there’s always something we’re always having a go at and we’re continually swinging for it. The expectations are never massively high but if it’s something that gets us creatively excited then we’re willing to give it a go.”

Another one of those projects is the upcoming film Greetings from Tim Buckley, about the late singer Jeff Buckley, who died in 1997. It was through that the seeds of Once were originally sown. Smuggler was working on the project with producer Fred Zollo, whom through they met Broadway producer Barbara Broccoli. Broccoli served as the company’s entree into the world of Broadway and optioned the film with Smuggler and Zollo, but they still needed a story. Their first choice was playwright Enda Walsh, who also wrote the Steve McQueen film Hunger.

“We were pretty sure he’d say no because his body of work had been so dark,” says Milling-Smith. “But he came back to say he was really hooked by the music and would love to write it. That was the real beginning for us where we thought this thing might have a real chance of becoming something we’d go see and something we’d certainly be proud of.”