The Top 12 Responsible Business Stories Of 2012

Responsible business in 2012 was all about intrapreneurs, social entrepreneurs, and going beyond traditional CSR. Intrapreneurship is all about making changes inside large companies, instead of trying to shake up industry by starting a new socially responsible company. Both the Aspen Institute and Ashoka now have programs for intrapreneurs–because making change from within the depths of a multinational company like, say, PepsiCo , can have a big impact.

That’s not to say more traditional entrepreneurs don’t have a place. This year also saw the rise of the social entrepreneur–that breed of entrepreneur who has a burning desire to make change in the world through business. Many of these people are part of what we call the Change Generation–people under 35 who are making an impact.

Benefit corporations (B corporations) have been around for a couple years, but it was in 2012 that B Lab–the non-profit behind B corps–really vaulted into the spotlight. That’s partially because Ben and Jerry’s announced that it is now a B corporation, meaning that its board takes into account social impact, employees, and community when making decisions. We’re hopeful that the company will inspire a larger movement.

1: Ben And Jerry’s Becomes A B Corporation

Ever since its acquisition by Unilever, the quirky ice cream company has been the poster case for a campaign to create a new kind of company that’s friendlier to social enterprise: the B Corporation. Now Ben and Jerry’s is one, too.





2: The Broken “Buy-One, Give-One” Model: 3 Ways To Save Toms Shoes

Toms has built a popular brand around the buy-one, give-one model. But critical flaws in that model threaten to undo its social impact and business successes.