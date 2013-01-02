Why This CEO Doesn’t Own A Car: The Rise Of Dis-Ownership

We’re living at a time when a major shift in attitudes is bringing on a new era–one in which people get more value by owning less property. And this shift holds the power to change all of our lives, for the better. While it’s not the traditional American dream, it makes sense if you think about what’s defining America today:

New ways of sharing, driven by online social standards, have taken collaboration to new levels. Thanks to the social web, we can share and trade to use a whole universe of things we once had to buy ourselves. From cars to solar panels, people are realizing they can reap the benefits of ownership without the expense and hassle of buying. For me, not owning a car means I may spend a little extra time on public transportation, but I can use that time to read, catch up on work projects, and make the phone calls I couldn’t get to earlier. Plus, I never waste time at the mechanics or gas station.

After living through the greatest economic downturn since the Great Depression, Americans have learned that relationships and experiences are more important than stuff, stuff, and more stuff. Take the now-retiring baby boomers. When their wealth was diminished by the financial crisis, they had to take a new approach to purchasing decisions. According to America’s Research Group Ltd. Chairman , “Many retirees are staying in their homes, moving closer to their children or getting smaller houses with less upkeep, instead of traveling or buying luxury items and second homes.”

Smart companies have shown Americans how greener choices can actually save them money in one fell swoop. And the people have spoken: If they can go green and save green, they will. In a recent survey my company Sunrun issued to better understand our customers’ motivations, 9 out of 10 Americans of both voting persuasions said they had made what can be considered ‘green’ changes to their lifestyles over the last five years. Their primary motivator? “Saving money.” The new status symbol isn’t what you own–it’s what you’re smart enough not to own.

The new status symbol isn’t what you own–it’s what you’re smart enough not to own.

At the same time, companies that target consumers have recognized this opportunity and are helping turn it into a movement. For example, Airbnb users have now booked over 10 million nights of stays in other people’s homes. A survey conducted earlier this year revealed that almost 20% of Zipcar members sell their cars after joining, and nearly half reported that the service allowed them to avoid buying a car altogether. I am a Zipcar user and love the convenience of it both for daily life and travel.

I’ve heard some opinions that this trend of dis-ownership is limited to the young and urban, that it’s just a temporary phase. But, data proves otherwise: While started in San Francisco, it now spans more than 26,000 cities and nearly 200 countries. In cities and small towns across the globe, Airbnb offers multiple choices of places to stay.