The Top 15 Food Stories Of 2012

In 2012, we saw many of the same trends in the world continuing from the past few years. A growing awareness of food deserts, or communities that lack access to fresh nutritious food, led to action from organizations large ( Walmart ) and small ( People’s Community Market ). At the same time, city denizens have continued to capitalize on the food-growing value of their real estate, building rooftop gardens and indoor hydroponic setups to grow leafy greens.

The movement towards local food entrepreneurship has also continued to thrive. In certain places, people can sign up for classes to learn how to become food artisans and launch their startups in food-themed incubators. And on the East and West coasts, options for home-delivered local food (purchased on the Internet, of course) are increasing: the Bay Area has Good Eggs, while both New York City and San Francisco now have Farmigo.

Despite a rising tide in the country against genetically modified foods, California’s Prop 37 to label food products containing GMOs failed to pass. Now GMO labeling proponents are taking the fight to Washington state in the hopes of getting legislation on the ballot there.

1. 8 Future Farms To Change How We Grow Food

As we have less space, more people, and worse weather, it’s going to take some crazy farming solutions to feed everyone. These are a few of the ways forward-looking farmers are planning on doing it.





2. Can You Build A Better Candy Bar?

Unreal, the company devoted to making candy with more natural and sustainable ingredients, was faced with a challenge: How do you convert people’s guilty pleasure into a healthy(er) snack that still tastes sinful?