The Top 12 Education Stories Of 2012

Education is at a crossroads. Technology seems like it should open up vast new possibilities for teachers and students alike. And while that possibility is starting to become reality, there are also many pitfalls to avoid. With the widespread adoption of iPads and other tablets throughout the education system, 2012 saw the first real tests of how pervasive tech might change how we learn.

For grade schools, it means figuring out how to use technology in a way that augments, rather than distracts, from lessons. For colleges, the rise of online learning means that administrators and professors have to re-think what it means to be an institute of higher education when much of the learning can be had far from campus.

Most of, all, though, education in 2012 was forced into a fundamental rethinking of both how and what we teach children (and adults). As the economy and world shift more toward technology, entrepreneurship, and innovation, how can we change our schools to best prepare students to excel in this new world?

1: What Higher Education Will Look Like In 2020

Is the era of the ivy-walled college coming to an end? How much will technology reshape what we think of as the college experience? See what the experts had to say.





2: 8 Insane Schools, Playgrounds, And Libraries Of The Future

School is a lot more fun when the entire building is covered in astroturf. Or when your playground is an abandoned oil rig. Architects and educators are finding new ways to engage kids in learning through the built environment, and the results are out of this world.