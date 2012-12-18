The Top 14 Design Stories Of 2012

Designers are the new rockstars; that much is clear from the last year. But as important as new running shoes or ergonomic chairs are, designers were perhaps even more important to the developing world, where simple solutions can create huge ripple effects.

Cookstoves, which are often used indoors and powered by wood or charcoal, are a continuing major problem for most of the world, even though people in the developed world can’t really relate to it. The smoke from the stoves is horrible for the lungs, and filling them with fuel results in deforestation. But with a few adjustments, designers have made more efficient, cleaner cookstoves. This is just one example of how a design solution can have profound effects.

But besides the serious side, there is also a lot of whimsy from the last year of design coverage, from street art that mocks the grotesque commercialism of outdoor ads to a vending machine to get people excited again about reading. Check out the entire spectrum of design for good in our favorite stories from the year:

1: Forget Brita: Building A Better Water Filter

The new Soma water filter will clean your water in style, and also remind you to actually change the filter, so that you clean your water at all.





2: A Safer Stove For The Developing World, Created By Indian Student Entrepreneurs

Having an open fire in your house is dangerous, and it’s not good to inhale the smoke. But it’s how billions of people cook and heat their houses. The Greenway Smart Stove aims to change that–with no moving parts and at a price anyone can afford.