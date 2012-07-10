Temptations Treats Cause Unintended Fashion Moment: Cat Boots

In the latest ad for Temptations for cats, created by DDB Chicago, an office worker has so ingratiated himself with his cats by feeding them the treats that they refuse to de-cling from his legs, resulting in a new set of cat-boots awaiting ever more treats, and attracting attention.

Previous projects from the brand include the Kitty Hijack app on Facebook, which debuted online earlier this year. When users activate the app, it gives the appearance that the site of their choosing (including photos, words, and background) has been taken over by rogue kittens. Hmm, I wonder where anyone would ever get the idea that cats could take over the Internet?