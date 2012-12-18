How To Combat Fear Of Change And Get People To Innovate

Now that the majority of North Americans believe climate change is real and humans have something to do with it, you’d think the rest would be easy. All that’s left to do is arm us with clean innovation and get out of the way.

If only it were that simple. The populace may be receptive to the message. But listening and nodding isn’t enough. The task at hand is changing behaviors. And behaviors aren’t friends of change, to put it mildly.

Conservation implies doing without, which plays to the worst fears of a society trained to believe more is better.

Heart attack victims relapse because they can’t kick the smokes and salt. Gym memberships bought January 2 gather dust within a month. We hate change, even if it’s for our own selfish good (or survival). Add the disincentive of changing for the common good, and matters go from sad to worse.

Cracking the elusive code to quell apathy and incite behavior change is a top priority for companies pushing sustainable thinking. Find the secret, and you’ll be signing plenty of autographs.

British Columbia’s BC Hydro’s Power Smart program faces one of the toughest challenges out there: getting people to conserve energy in a market where power prices are incredibly low. Jim Nelson, a senior manager for marketing at BC Hydro. shared tips gleaned through hard-won experience.

“The argument for adopting eco-efficiency and innovation is often sound. But real people aren’t motivated to action by rational arguments.” says Nelson. “What we need to understand is that people have other, more pressing, personal priorities.”

Hydro has implemented a steady stream of industry-leading ideas, but Nelson believes shiny new objects aren’t enough. “No matter how cool the tools are, energy is a low involvement product. It doesn’t connect with human passion.” In fact, Nelson believes Power Smart’s core message–conservation–rings alarm bells in consumers. “Conservation implies doing without, which plays to the worst fears of a society trained to believe more is better.”