“Tiny Wings 2” Kicks Out The Jams In An Appealingly Lo-Fi Teaser

When launching a new volume of a wildly popular mobile game, one option is to take a perhaps overblown approach, literally broadcasting from space like certain ill-tempered fowl. With tiny wings, however, come more Earthbound sensibilities; the kind that realizes sometimes a simpler approach can make a bigger impact.

The brief teaser ad for Tiny Wings 2 is about as simple as it gets. The live-action lo-fi spot shows an old-timey music box where the sheet music serves as the hilly background players will recognize from the popular original Tiny Wings. As a familiar tune is cranked out, a paper cutout of our titular hero is placed on a stick and made to look as though it’s navigating the hills. This action mimics the gameplay of the original, where players have to help a diminutively-winged bird cross each island before the sun sets, by diving, sliding, and jumping the hills.

