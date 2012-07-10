Sun Valley’s Stone-Skipping Robot Just Saved Your Summer

Fact: 100% of people are in favor of skipping stones in the summer, yet 99% are inhibited from doing so based on their location.

With these findings too shocking to ignore, the marketing alliance for Sun Valley, Idaho and San Francisco-based agency Eleven took matters into their able hands and created Skip Town, an interactive experience that allows users to remotely skip stones across a placid lake in Sun Valley using an on-site automaton with a wicked tossing arm.

After logging in directly through the site or via Twitter and Facebook (and waiting patiently in line behind other participants), you’re given complete control of Skippy the robot, adjusting the angle and power of your toss before letting it rip across the lake. And, of course, you can share your recorded performance with your social circles to gloat about your high score.

The campaign also includes a customizable five-day getaway sweepstakes that will give the winner an opportunity to explore the many splendors of Sun Valley firsthand–and for all those impending contest losers, just remember that skipping stones from your computer is better than nothing at all.