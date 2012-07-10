Smart Thermostat Nest Looks For Happy Homes In Its First Ad Campaign

Palo Alto-based company Nest plays up the charming happenstance of houses taking on rather lifelike appearances in its first-ever spot for the “learning thermostat.”

With its pedigree–the product was created by Apple alums Tony Fadell and Matt Rogers–unusual premise and compelling design, Nest gained a healthy amount of media coverage when it launched last year (see an interview with Fadell on Fast Company’s Innovation Agents and extensive coverage on our sibling site Co.Design). Now, the company has launched an ad effort to bring the Nest message to a wider swath of “the iPhone generation.”

“At Nest, we decided to take a different approach to the thermostat market, which has traditionally focused on the professional installer,” says Erik Charlton, VP, Sales and Marketing at Nest. “Instead, we designed the Nest Learning Thermostat for the iPhone generation, for people who expect their products to be connected, intuitive, and beautiful. Everything we do at Nest reflects our consumer-commitment–from the packaging and the installation experience to our website and the hands-on, interactive retail displays at Lowe’s.”

Created by agency Goodby Silverstein & Partners, “Happy Homes” shows the anthropomorphic outside of what’s going on inside: a perfect indoor environment created by a thermostat that adapts itself to your schedule and preferences automatically.

“This spot provides insight into our company’s personality and allows us to share how we see home,” says Charlton. “We hope the video allows people to take a brief pause in the day and to see the world through fresh eyes. And we hope it brings a smile to their faces too.”

In conjunction with the spot debut, Nest is also undertaking a Pinterest-based contest in collaboration with design blogs Justina Blakeney, Pennyweight, Satsuki Shibuya, Design Milk, and Design for Mankind.