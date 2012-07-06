Pictures Of Power: See the Contenders For Photography Award, Prix Pictet

You’ll get an eye-opening assortment of answers among the 12 finalists for the fourth annual Prix Pictet, which is awarded for achievement in photography and sustainability. (Past winners include Mitch Epstein, Benoit Acquin, and Nadav Kander.) The theme of this year’s festival is power, which was interpreted in different ways by the 12 shortlisted photographers.

On the subject of power, the finalists share a wealth of distinct points of view, on a variety of topics: from the after-effects of the pursuit of energy to the social unrest resulting from abuse of political power. The shortlisted photographers are Robert Adams, Daniel Beltra, Mohamed, Bourissa, Phillipe Chancel, Edmund Clark, Carl de Keyzer, Luc Delahaye, Rena Effendi, Jacqueline Hassink, An-My Lê, Joel Sternfeld, and Guy Tillim.

The winner will be announced in October, at which point an exhibition of all shortlisted photographers will be hosted by the Saatchi Gallery in London. Have a look at the finalists’ submitted work in the slideshow above.