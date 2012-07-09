“What Is the Deal with These Web Series?” Asks Jerry Seinfeld

And the winner of the award for most wonderfully straightforward title since Snakes on a Plane goes to “Comedians In Cars Getting Coffee” , Jerry Seinfeld’s forthcoming web series.

Few details are forthcoming about the project, but the title does pretty much say it all. Two previews surfaced online last week along with a spartan website, without any description or details, save for the premiere date (Thursday, July 19th at 9PM.)

The longer promo shows clips of Seinfeld tooling around in some of his many vintage autos, accompanied by the likes of past collaborators Larry David and Michael Richards as well as Alec Baldwin and Ricky Gervais, who is seen in a shorter preview having a laugh with his host (Update: see an extended clip below, showing the coffee part of the equation).

The series will appear on Crackle.com.