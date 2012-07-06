Mike Judge, Zac Brown Band Team Up for “Robo-Redneck”

Back in the 1990s (and more recently ) MTV’s Beavis and Butthead made it their business to pass judgement on the relative merits of music videos, in their own inimitable way. Now, the creator of those two post-pubescent critics, Mike Judge, is seeing how the other half lives by directing a music video himself.

The result is a romp called “Robo-Redneck” (a/k/a “The Six Million Dollar Honky,”) a showcase for the new Zac Brown Band song, “The Wind,” featuring animation from Titmouse of Metalocalypse fame. The three-minute clip shows an animated version of the band going mudding in a truck filled with beer, guns, and—why the hell not—throwing axes. After an accident involving another hunter and a backwoods brewery, though, the band’s leader, who happened to be driving the car, is all but dead. Fortunately, the rest of his bandmates have all seen Robocop.

If it’s all over too soon for you, you’ll be glad to see that it ends with a hint toward a follow-up video, entitled “Robo-Redneck Vs. The Bionic Peckerwood.”

The video heralds the release of Zac Brown Band’s new album Uncaged, which drops July 10.