What Marketers Need To Know About HTML5

By KC Ifeanyi1 minute Read

Though Flash is far from dead, HTML5 has hit its stride with marketers looking to push content on multiple platforms at lower costs, and looking to a browser-based technology with app-like interactivity. Digital publishing software company Uberflip recently released a simple infographic that notes the rise of HTML5 among marketers and outlines some of the basics for those looking at their digital production options.

What was once a sticking point for HTML5– browser compatibility– has become less of an issue as the tech now runs on almost 70% of browsers. Uberflip’s infographic also shows positive trends for HTML5’s future, with nearly 50% of developers using the technology and a projected growth to 80% over the next three years.

See more HTML5 facts and projections in the infographic.

