“Assassin’s Creed 3” Trailer Offers One Last Blast of July 4 Fireworks

Although Assassin’s Creed 3 doesn’t come out until Halloween, the game’s trailer debuted online recently on a very different holiday: the Fourth of July. It’s a very fitting move for a game that takes place during the American Revolution.

Created by agency Sid Lee and directed by Bjoern Ruehmann, the trailer for the new game is a live-action look at eight of the characters who populate it. Each of these characters is glimpsed in slow motion shots, as we hear their thoughts about the forces leading to war with the British. In this edition of the franchise, series hero Desmond Miles awakens from a coma to meet his ancestor, a half-English, half-Mohawk man named Connor Kenway, whom players will use to (maybe) win the American Revolution.