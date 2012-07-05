Move Over Survivor, Here’s “Survival,” Muse’s Performance-Enhancing London Olympics Anthem

Mounting strings set the tone for what’s to come as the years roll back to show archival footage of champions long ago: it’s the official London 2012 Summer Olympics music video that dares you not to get a goosebump or two.

“Survival,” performed by English band Muse, is quite the appropriate anthem for this year’s Olympics with the accompanying montage allowing fans to relive past feats of athletic glory in epic slow motion. Now, to be honest, the lyrics of this adrenaline-fueled rock jam are a little much (Race, life’s a race / And I’m gonna win / Yes, I’m gonna win / And I light the fuse / And I’ll never lose / And I choose to survive), but that can easily be forgiven with faces of perseverance, triumph, and even defeat manifest in athletes like Michael Phelps and Nastia Liukin competing in what is undeniably the apex of their careers.

“Survival” is set to play when athletes enter the stadium and before medal ceremonies, so you might as well get it stuck in your head now.