It’s Advantage: Great Britain In The Olympic Ad Stakes

Fair warning to those outside of Great Britain: Watching this video may cause your Olympic loyalties to defect away from your country of origin, and possibly inspire a tattoo of Big Ben. The latest ad in Adidas’ expansive Take the Stage campaign is an adrenaline-boosting Great Britain pridefest that’s possibly contagious.

Created by agency Sid Lee, the new spot focuses on the mental challenges that go along with this level of competition, but it does so with cut-heavy action-movie pacing. At the beginning we see extremely focused (and, yeah, fit) athletes lining up to compete. These shots are soon interspersed with scenes of fan devotion, and a narrator cautioning athletes to accept everything that comes along with it (“Take the online marriage proposals and tabloid hysteria”). As the ad builds along with a rousing score, we leave the athletes as the inevitable starter pistol fires. What they do after that, we’ll have to wait and see on Friday, July 27.

Below, watch a previous ad from the “Take the Stage” campaign, featuring music by British rapper Wretch 32.