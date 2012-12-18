3 Signs That It’s Time To Scale Your Social Venture

Every social venture has a mission. Mine is fair trade. I discovered it while working with rural coffee farmers in Nicaragua in the 1980s. During my 11 years in the country I learned about the hardships of agricultural farming, and what it really means to make ends meet. After struggling to cover the cost of production, these farmers had no money left over for the things that make a community strong and viable, like health care, education, clean water, and good roads. How is someone supposed to care about product quality and sound environmental practices when they can’t even put food on the table?

My personal mission became helping these farmers lift themselves out of poverty–not through charity, but through access to markets and their own hard work. This is why I launched Fair Trade USA in 1998–to begin developing a system of trade where farmers, companies, and shoppers alike are linked together by a common thread: their shared commitment to basic human dignity.





It’s been 14 years since we opened our doors, and I’m deeply proud of the fact that we’ve helped farmers and workers earn more than $225 million in additional income through better prices, improved terms of trade, and standards that empower farmers and workers so they can do their work with pride. We’ve also expanded Fair Trade offerings beyond coffee to a diverse array of products like tea, spices, produce, sugar, cocoa, and even clothing. And we’re in the trenches every day educating consumers about how they can make a difference with their purchases.

Editor’s Note Read more from Paul Rice on how to be a better social entrepreneur.

I’m proud, yes, but not content. When you look at how far trade still has to go, our scope of work is actually quite small. We’ve reached a critical crossroads in our organizational development that so many other social ventures will face: the question of “can we do more?” It’s probably something you’ve thought about for years but haven’t had the bandwidth, infrastructure, or even the guts to acknowledge. Now here you are–on the verge of deciding whether to stay the course, let go, or move forward in a bold new way that challenges the confines of the vision that you created.

In 2011 we asked ourselves three simple questions to determine if it was in fact time to take a giant leap of faith. If you’re deciding whether or not to take your work to scale, please read on.

There may be thousands, even millions of people who could benefit from your ideas, passion, and mission. If you see that your venture is already making a huge difference in the lives of the people to whom you’ve dedicated your cause, but know that it could reach further, it’s time to take things to the next level. Whatever it is that lights the fire inside you, take a good look at who it is you’re here to serve, what kind of impact you are currently making, and where you might be willing to innovate to benefit more people.

At Fair Trade USA, we’ve been wrestling with this question for quite some time. Despite success in making a significant impact to more than 1.5 million farmers and workers, Fair Trade still reaches less than 1% of the world’s 2 billion people living in extreme poverty. We know we can do more.