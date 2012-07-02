Your Stop-Motion Video Of The Day, “No Noodles”

And you thought finding just a fly in your soup was bad. There’s a whole ecosystem of fish and other creatures roving beneath the ramen in Montreal-based video artist Tyler Nicholson ‘s new stop-motion video.

“No Noodles” is a claymation short that mixes live-action objects with those dreamed up and molded together by the director. At the outset, a pristine bowl of noodles lies untouched on a place setting. Soon, squishy sounds become audible, as though someone were slurping down those noodles (or swimming through them, as it were). Sure enough, a little red fish merges from within and skims the surface of the bowl before defecting to a nearby glass of water. Don’t feel bad for the abandoned bowl, however. It turns out that fish had a lot of company down there, and what follows is basically a parade of unexpected clay creatures.

See another one of Nicholson’s videos below.