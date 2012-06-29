An “Old Soul” Director Reexamines Marriage In “Take This Waltz”

She spins right round, round, round on the indoor Scrambler, the pretty, unhappy wife Margot (Academy Award-nominee Michelle Williams), gazing into the eyes of her handsome neighbor Daniel (Luke Kirby) while bombarded by disco lights and the ’80s pop song “Video Killed the Radio Star” by The Buggles.

Margot, the central character of the broken romance Take This Waltz, rides the Scrambler at Toronto’s Centre Island amusement park because that’s what filmmaker and actress Sarah Polley remembers doing over and over; always with The Buggles blasting on the loudspeakers.

Director Sarah Polley

“Whenever I go on the Scrambler, I’m lucky because that’s what they’re playing, ‘Video Killed the Radio Star,'” Polley says, with complete seriousness. “I just feel that this song is a metaphor for the film. It’s about things replacing other things.”

Polley’s sophomore feature film may borrow its title from the classic Leonard Cohen song but it’s The Buggles who receive the spotlight in the key scene where Margot falls for a man other than her husband Lou (Seth Rogen).

Take This Waltz borrows much from the personal life of its 33-year-old director. Toronto’s west end neighborhoods where Polley lived including Little Portugal, Little Italy, Queen West and Kensington Market and local landmarks like The Royal Cinema, Trinity Bellwoods Park and Community Centre Pool and The Lakeview Restaurant provide a working class background as Margot looks to energize her life with an affair over the course of a hot Toronto summer.

The film, with its Instagram-inspired colors and charged erotic content may feel worlds part from Polley’s acclaimed directing debut Away from Her, a subtle drama featuring veteran actress Julie Christie as a wife facing Alzheimer’s and its impact on her husband, a man burdened by the bad choices he made early in their marriage.

Yet, Polley says that her script for Take This Waltz came directly from her experience editing Away from Her some six years ago. “I had just looked at the end of a very long marriage and I was curious to look at a marriage earlier in life,” adds Polley. “I wanted

to make a movie where we see the beginning of desire and the beginning of falling in love.”