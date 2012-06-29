Oxelo Lovingly Demonstrates A New Breakthrough In Rollerblading–Being Able To Stop

Hug a friend: How sweet. Hug a stranger: Just spreading the love. Hug a stranger/fence/dumpster because you kinda suck at rollerblading: Now you’re in awkward country. Cruising sidewalks and streets with eight plastic wheels strapped to your feet sounds like a splendid idea until a little thing like braking becomes a disastrous situation that can lead to bruised bodies or worse…bruised egos.

So goes the logic behind French sporting gear brand Oxelo’s new line of rollerblades and its 30-second spot created by agency Fred & Farid Paris. In poetic slow motion, “Hugs” shows the consequences of not owning a pair of Diabolos and their new braking system through a medley of painful and painfully embarrassing embraces from rollerbladers who just can’t master the tricky task of stopping.