Did Someone Just Bore You With A Wrongheaded Online Reco? Drop The “Yawn Bomb” On Them

There’s a certain pride that goes along with recommending things. Sometimes, putting a friend onto a movie or an album that they go on to absolutely love feels almost as good as if you had physically created the movie or album yourself. It’s a proud moment, getting validation that you know someone’s tastes so well. Unfortunately, it is perhaps in this same spirit of recommendation that some people now feel the need to forward every single item they find halfway interesting on the Internet to every person in their contacts list. This is a behavior pattern that needs to be curbed, and now there’s a new way to do it.

On behalf of Carnival Cruise Lines, agency Arnold Worldwide has created the Yawn Bomb. The next time someone sends you a totally uncalled-for link, and you want to voice your dissatisfaction with extreme prejudice, simply head on over to the dedicated site, enter the link in the designated field, and send the new link that comes up back to the original sender. What they’ll be receiving is a giant image that busts through the middle of the screen, of a yawning camel (you can adjust and use other yawners). “You just got Yawn Bombed,” a caption reads. “Because that was boooorrring.” It may not be tactful, but it gets the point across.

And the brand tie-in? A tag line on the site that urges visitors to “Stop Boring. Start Cruising.”