People Say They Want Sustainable Consumption, But Do They Mean It?

Do people want to consume sustainably? According to a large new survey of 6,224 shoppers in Brazil, China, India, Germany, the U.K., and the U.S., the answer, overwhelmingly, is yes.

Fully 66% of respondents think “we need to consume a lot less to improve the environment for future generations,” while 65% feel “a sense of responsibility to purchase products that are good for the environment and society.”

The products are not yet available, or when they are, they are not marketed well enough.

And yet: There isn’t a lot of evidence that we are actually consuming less. And, as the authors point out, there are not many examples of sustainable products beating out less wholesome ones.

What gives?

One possibility is that people are simply saying one thing, and doing another. But the more charitable explanation–one favored by the report–is that the products are not yet available, or that when they are, they are not marketed well enough.

The survey, published by BBMG, GlobeScan, and SustainAbility, splits the global market into four segments.

“Advocates” (14%) “feel a sense of guilt about their own personal impact on the environment and society,” seek out facts, and want to share “their ideas and experiences to help companies develop better products.”

“Aspirationals” (37%) are the “persuadable middle”: “materialistically oriented” and concerned about style and status, but prepared to consider alternatives.

“Practicals” (34%) are worried about price, skeptical of social and environmental claims, and likely to see green benefits only as “add-ons” not core factors.

“Indifferents” (16%), as their name suggests, are likely to say things like “there is very little individuals can do,” or that people “exaggerate the seriousness of environmental problems.”

The report says the “aspirationals” hold the key, because they are the largest group. And they are also “trendsetters in emerging markets like China and India,” where business “has the opportunity to shape a new consumerism by meeting their aspirations and desires with more sustainable products and lifestyle choices.”