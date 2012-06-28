“For Those Lost, Just Not Forgotten” Is a Visual Poem You Won’t Soon Forget

When the video For Those Lost, Just Not Forgotten begins, with a juxtaposed series of hopelessly bereft faces set to a narrated poem, it may seem as though you were dropped into a Terence Malick supercut. Upon settling in, however, the beauty of the imagery meshes with the poignant poem recited–a meditation on leaving and being left–and rolls over you like a warm fog.

Not Forgotten is a “visual poem” filmed by commercial director Cole Webley. After a punishing year of work shooting ads, Webley began cobbling together footage he’d shot, searching for an overarching theme. The poem at the piece ‘s center was written by Chateau Bezerra, an art director friend of Webley’s who was inspired to write it after seeing early footage. The fruit of their collaborative efforts is a marvel to behold, a brief encapsulation of a feeling we can all relate to, even if we wish we couldn’t.